Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies have ticketed a semi driver from Kansas for allegedly causing a crash early Tuesday morning southeast of Lincoln.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said Christopher Reyes, of Shawnee Mission, Kansas, is accused of failure to yield the right of way.
Wagner said Reyes had turned south onto 120th from Nebraska 2 in front of 42-year-old Dean Scheideler's 1998 Buick LeSabre, causing Scheideler to run into the semi shortly before 6:30 a.m.
Scheideler, of Nebraska City, was trapped and had to be extricated from his car.