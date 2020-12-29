 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff says 39-year-old Lincoln man died in crash near Fremont
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Sheriff says 39-year-old Lincoln man died in crash near Fremont

{{featured_button_text}}

A 39-year-old Lincoln man died in a rollover crash Monday near Fremont, according to Dodge County Sheriff Steven Hespen.

He said Ryan J. Vance was thrown from an Ford F-150 when he lost control, entered the ditch and rolled, hitting an irrigation pivot.

Hespen said Vance had been headed south on County Road 24, a gravel road, a mile and a half north of Fremont. It's not known when the crash happened but it was discovered around 5:15 a.m.

Vance was alone in the pickup and died at the scene of the crash. Hespen said he wasn't wearing a seat belt.

He said the cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

Lincoln prison inmate died of meth toxicity, grand jury finds
Suspect in Nebraska death killed by officers in Georgia
Lincoln man jailed for allegedly threatening woman with pellet gun, police say
Early morning fire southwest of Lincoln destroys outbuilding, 4 vintage vehicles
Crash logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News