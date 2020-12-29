Sheriff says 39-year-old Lincoln man died in crash near Fremont

A 39-year-old Lincoln man died in a rollover crash Monday near Fremont, according to Dodge County Sheriff Steven Hespen.
He said Ryan J. Vance was thrown from an Ford F-150 when he lost control, entered the ditch and rolled, hitting an irrigation pivot.
Hespen said Vance had been headed south on County Road 24, a gravel road, a mile and a half north of Fremont. It's not known when the crash happened but it was discovered around 5:15 a.m.
Vance was alone in the pickup and died at the scene of the crash. Hespen said he wasn't wearing a seat belt.
He said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
