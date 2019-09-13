An Oregon man was arrested Thursday morning after law enforcement allegedly found 3,000 preloaded vape pens, 30 pounds of THC shatter concentrate, a pound of psilocybin mushrooms and 90 pounds of marijuana in his pickup.
Capt. Ben Houchin of the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said the criminal interdiction unit searched Tyler Gooch's Chevrolet Silverado, parked in a gas station parking lot at Northwest 48th and West O streets, after a police dog circled it and alerted to the smell of drugs.
Gooch, 39, of Klamath, Oregon, was contacted coming out of the store.
Houchin said the search turned up the drugs, and they arrested Gooch on suspicion of possession of THC, marijuana and mushrooms with intent to deliver.
The street value of the drugs was estimated at $1.9 million.
Houchin said the vape cartridges sold on the black market are consistent with products that have been causing serious lung illness and deaths around the country.