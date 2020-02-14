Sheriff's office: Injury at Waverly industrial site not as severe as originally thought

The man who was taken to a hospital by a StarCare helicopter after an industrial accident in Waverly suffered far less severe injuries than initially feared, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.
An update from the department shared via Twitter on Friday afternoon said the man would be treated and released after being evaluated at a local hospital.
The man, who is in his 30s, was temporarily trapped by a conveyor belt on some machinery but was assisted by his colleagues.
Scanner traffic indicated the injury occurred at Pavers Inc. at 12303 U.S. 6 shortly before 10 a.m., and the agency initially tweeted that it was a "serious work-related injury."