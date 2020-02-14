Sheriff's office: Injury at Waverly industrial site not as severe as originally thought
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Sheriff's office: Injury at Waverly industrial site not as severe as originally thought

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Waverly injury

StarCare is on the scene of what the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office called a "serious work-related injury" west of Waverly on Friday morning.

 Lancaster County Sheriff's Office

The man who was taken to a hospital by a StarCare helicopter after an industrial accident in Waverly suffered far less severe injuries than initially feared, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

An update from the department shared via Twitter on Friday afternoon said the man would be treated and released after being evaluated at a local hospital.

The man, who is in his 30s, was temporarily trapped by a conveyor belt on some machinery but was assisted by his colleagues.

Scanner traffic indicated the injury occurred at Pavers Inc. at 12303 U.S. 6 shortly before 10 a.m., and the agency initially tweeted that it was a "serious work-related injury."

Judge sentences ex-prison supervisor to probation
Police say woman conned Walmart out of $800 in gift cards, $1,000
View Comments
1
0
3
2
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News