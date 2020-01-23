Sheriff's office identifies Valparaiso man as victim of fatal crash

A 30-year-old from Valparaiso was the man killed in a fiery, three-vehicle crash Tuesday evening northwest of Lincoln, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Bryan Simpson died at the scene of the crash on Nebraska 79 just north of U.S. 34, authorities said. Simpson was driving a 2001 Chevy Blazer southbound when it collided with a northbound Dodge Ram pickup driven by Nathaniel Boyd, 19, of Raymond.

A 20-year-old Lincoln woman driving a Toyota Corolla, identified as Vera Vetsalo, then rear-ended the Blazer.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the Blazer caught fire, but it was unclear if it was caused by the initial collision or the one that followed.

Boyd and Vetsalo were treated for minor injuries, the sheriff said. Both were wearing searbelts. Simpson was unrestrained.

Wagner said sleet was falling at the time of the crash, and weather was believed to have been a factor. He said details of the crash remain under investigation, including which vehicle crossed the center line.

