A Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy on a motorist assist call ended up deploying his Taser on the woman at the wheel Monday evening.
The deputy stopped to assist a car in a ditch in the 3000 block of West McKelvie Road at 6:55 p.m. when he saw the driver, Jennifer Rodriguez, 25, striking her 23-year-old passenger in the face and attempting to strangle her, according to Sheriff Terry Wagner.
Rodriguez ignored commands from the deputy and kicked him in the stomach and bit his right leg when he tried to intervene, Wagner said. The deputy used a Taser to subdue her.
Rodriguez was taken to a hospital for treatment, then was transferred to jail on suspicion of second-degree assault, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and strangulation, Wagner said.
The passenger was treated and released from a local hospital. The deputy was not injured.