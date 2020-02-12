2 sheriff's deputies assaulted; Waverly teen arrested

A 16-year-old Waverly teen is accused of assaulting two Lancaster County sheriff's deputies.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said a deputy was dispatched to a home in Waverly at about 5 p.m Tuesday on a report that a teen had assaulted his mother.

When the deputy arrived and attempted to take the teen into custody, he kicked and bit her several times in an attempt to escape.

Another deputy arrived, and they were able to subdue the teen, although not before he kicked the second deputy several times.

Once he was put into a patrol car, the teen kicked the doors, causing about $2,000 damage to the interior, Wagner said.

As one of the deputies was transporting the teen to the Lancaster County Youth Services Center, the teen started banging his head on the divider between the front and back seats, forcing the deputy to pull over near the 56th Street exit on Interstate 80.

The deputy called for assistance in the transport, and, when they arrived, the teen headbutted and spit on them, Wagner said.

The teen, who is not being named because he's a juvenile, was booked on suspicion of assault on a police officer, assault with a bodily fluid, simple assault, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.