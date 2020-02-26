Sheriff: Norris student tackled, punched assistant principal in parking lot

A 17-year-old Norris High School student is facing criminal charges after tackling and punching an assistant principal Tuesday morning, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.
Just after 8 a.m., the administrator spotted the student speeding in the school parking lot and tapped on the teen’s windshield to slow him down. The student got out of his car and attacked the assistant principal, Wagner said, before other students and faculty pulled him off. The school’s resource officer also responded and took the student into custody.
The assistant principal suffered scratches and cuts. The student was cited on suspicion of third-degree assault and released to his parents.