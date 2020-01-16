Sheriff: No tickets in connection to barefoot boy in Waverly

No one will be ticketed in connection to the barefoot boy that sparked a search effort in Waverly early Wednesday morning, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Thursday.

He said the boy, who turned out to be 5, had gotten out of his nearby home unnoticed and returned on his own before his mother knew he left.

His parents had taken steps to keep him from getting out but an alarm on his window had failed.

Wagner said the mother called law enforcement after hearing news reports about the search for a young boy in the area. By then, she already had taken him to preschool.

Wagner said deputies took the woman who called 911 to the school and she identified him as the boy she had seen and stopped to try to help.

Wagner said the woman had done everything right but the boy wouldn’t get in her car.

