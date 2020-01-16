You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sheriff: No tickets in connection to barefoot boy in Waverly
View Comments
editor's pick

Sheriff: No tickets in connection to barefoot boy in Waverly

{{featured_button_text}}

No one will be ticketed in connection to the barefoot boy that sparked a search effort in Waverly early Wednesday morning, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Thursday.

He said the boy, who turned out to be 5, had gotten out of his nearby home unnoticed and returned on his own before his mother knew he left.

His parents had taken steps to keep him from getting out but an alarm on his window had failed.

Utica man faces manslaughter charge in connection to New Year’s stabbing of Lincoln man

Wagner said the mother called law enforcement after hearing news reports about the search for a young boy in the area. By then, she already had taken him to preschool.

Wagner said deputies took the woman who called 911 to the school and she identified him as the boy she had seen and stopped to try to help.

Wagner said the woman had done everything right but the boy wouldn’t get in her car.

Lincoln woman charged in connection with explosive thrown through home's front window
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office logo
Courtesy photo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News