Sheriff IDs Wyoming pair involved in shootout with law enforcement in Lincoln

The woman killed in a shootout with law enforcement Saturday morning has been identified as 30-year-old Hailey Stainbrook of Casper, Wyoming, according to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner.

The man with her, 26-year-old Christian Alexander of Evansville, Wyoming, which is just outside of Casper, remained in a Lincoln hospital Monday in grave condition.

Wagner said law enforcement learned the Chevy Trailblazer they were in had been stolen Thursday morning after it was left warming up in a hotel parking lot in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He said a .38-caliber revolver was in it when it was stolen.

Wagner said they're still trying to determine if it was the same firearm used in the shootout with law enforcement Saturday at around 9:30 a.m. under the Interstate 80 overpass at the 56th Street exit.

The incident began with a report of a robbery at a northwest Lincoln hotel at 8:39 a.m. Saturday. The victim had met the pair the night before and the pair displayed a gun to rob him of his wallet, Wagner said.

At 9:16 a.m., the man learned that his credit card was being used at a gas station in north Lincoln.