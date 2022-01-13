 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff IDs 81-year-old Omaha man found after Denton crash
Sheriff IDs 81-year-old Omaha man found after Denton crash

Authorities have identified the deceased person found steps away from a burning car near Denton early Tuesday morning. 

But there are plenty of questions still unanswered in the death of 81-year-old Gary Olsen, the Omaha man whom Lancaster County deputies found dead at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sheriff Terry Wagner said. 

The exact cause of Olsen's death remains unclear, as does the origin of the flames that had fully engulfed his vehicle by the time responders arrived, Wagner said. The car suffered minimal damage in the crash, and Olsen had suffered no obvious trauma after driving it into a ditch near Southwest 98th Street and Denton Road. 

And neither authorities nor Olsen's family have figured out why the 81-year-old was an hour away from his home at 2:45 a.m., Wagner said. 

Wagner said Olsen had suffered from preexisting medical conditions that could have played a role in the crash. Ring doorbell footage from neighbors showed Olsen leaving his house in Omaha sometime Monday morning and never returning, the sheriff said. 

The sheriff's office worked with the Omaha Police Department and the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office to identify Olsen. 

Wagner said the exact cause of Olsen's death still hasn't been determined, as authorities await toxicology results. He said the State Fire Marshal was unable to determine how the car caught on fire. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

