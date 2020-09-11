 Skip to main content
Sheriff IDs 23-year-old Lincoln man who died in Otoe County crash
Sheriff IDs 23-year-old Lincoln man who died in Otoe County crash

A 23-year-old Lincoln man died in a rollover crash northwest of Palmyra Wednesday night, Otoe County Sheriff Colin Caudill says.

He said Josiah Williams, a backseat passenger, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

In a press release, Caudill said it happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on County Road C, just east of 190th Street, which is west of Woodland Hills Golf Course.

According to investigators, an 18-year-old Lincoln man was driving east on County Road C when he lost control and went into the north ditch, causing the vehicle to roll and hit a utility pole. 

The driver and a 15-year-old girl in the front seat who was thrown both were taken to a Lincoln hospital for their injuries. Caudill didn't identify them. 

He said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash and that seat belts weren't being used. The investigation is ongoing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

