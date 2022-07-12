 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff identifies 78-year-old Lincoln man whose death is being investigated

  • Updated
  • 0

The Lincoln man whose death Monday morning is being investigated as suspicious was 78-year-old Gene Oltman.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Oltman lived at the home in the 1600 block of Southwest 40th Street where they were called shortly after 8 a.m. on a medical emergency.

Deputies arrived to find Oltman inside dead with evidence of physical trauma to his body.

He said Oltman's 68-year-old wife, the only other person at the home at the time, was hospitalized with an unrelated medical condition. He didn't elaborate.

Wagner said they got a warrant to search the home, and investigators worked there much of the day processing the scene.

An autopsy was set for Tuesday morning to determine the cause and manner of his death. But, Wagner added, they don't believe that there is an ongoing threat to public safety.

"We don't know that a crime occurred," he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

