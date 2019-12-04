You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sheriff: Hickman man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of 10-year-old girl
View Comments

Sheriff: Hickman man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of 10-year-old girl

{{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old Hickman man on allegations that he sexually abused a 10-year-old girl.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said, during a therapy session Monday, the girl told her therapist about abuse that she said happened the day before at a home near Hickman. When the girl’s mother learned about the disclosure from the therapist, she took her daughter to a Lincoln hospital, which contacted law enforcement.

Wagner said they arrested Shane Heinen on Tuesday. He was booked into jail on suspicion of third-degree sexual assault of a child and generation of child pornography.

Today's jail mugshots

Shane Heinen

Shane Heinen
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News