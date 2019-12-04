Sheriff: Hickman man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of 10-year-old girl

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old Hickman man on allegations that he sexually abused a 10-year-old girl.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said, during a therapy session Monday, the girl told her therapist about abuse that she said happened the day before at a home near Hickman. When the girl’s mother learned about the disclosure from the therapist, she took her daughter to a Lincoln hospital, which contacted law enforcement.
You have free articles remaining.
Wagner said they arrested Shane Heinen on Tuesday. He was booked into jail on suspicion of third-degree sexual assault of a child and generation of child pornography.