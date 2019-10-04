An 82-year-old Du Bois man died after a two-vehicle crash south of Wymore on Thursday night.
Gage County Sheriff Millard "Gus" Gustafson said Roy Farwell was taken by Star Care Air Ambulance to Bryan West in Lincoln, where he later died, after the crash at 6:50 p.m. at U.S. 77 and Nebraska 8.
In a press release, the sheriff's office says Farwell was a passenger in a Chevy Impala driven by 78-year-old Kay Farwell of Du Bois.
As she attempted to turn east onto Nebraska 8 from the southbound lanes of U.S. 77, she struck Alice Bryan who was driving a 2005 Mercury Mountaineer north on U.S. 77.
The vehicles collided in the intersection, causing the Mercury to flip on its side and the Impala to spin clockwise about 70 feet east on to Nebraska 8.
Bryan's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Seat belts were in use in both vehicles. Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.