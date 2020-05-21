You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sheriff: 9-year-old boy left with severe head trauma after ATV crash near Waverly
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Sheriff: 9-year-old boy left with severe head trauma after ATV crash near Waverly

{{featured_button_text}}

A 9-year-old boy was flown to a Lincoln hospital Wednesday night after crashing into a tree on an ATV, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. at a home near 162nd Street and Branched Oak Road, north of Waverly.

Wagner said the boy was riding the ATV at his family's home when he crashed head-on into a tree. He said the boy wasn't wearing a helmet and was taken by StarCare to Bryan West Hospital with severe head trauma.

From there, he was taken by ground ambulance to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. 

Wagner said the boy remained in critical condition Thursday morning.

Lincoln man who got 10 pounds of meth in the mail sentenced to federal prison time
Parolee caught with drugs and explosive sentenced to 10-20 more years
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office logo
Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
9
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News