Sheriff: 9-year-old boy left with severe head trauma after ATV crash near Waverly

A 9-year-old boy was flown to a Lincoln hospital Wednesday night after crashing into a tree on an ATV, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. at a home near 162nd Street and Branched Oak Road, north of Waverly.

Wagner said the boy was riding the ATV at his family's home when he crashed head-on into a tree. He said the boy wasn't wearing a helmet and was taken by StarCare to Bryan West Hospital with severe head trauma.

From there, he was taken by ground ambulance to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Wagner said the boy remained in critical condition Thursday morning.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

