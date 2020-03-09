You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sheriff: 29-year-old picked up after string of odd incidents Sunday
View Comments
editor's pick

Sheriff: 29-year-old picked up after string of odd incidents Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 29-year-old transient man Sunday afternoon after a string of odd incidents that day that started with him calling 911 confused and saying he was being chased and had been shot at.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said Lincoln police got the call at about 8:30 a.m. and went to a townhouse near 27th Street and Fletcher Avenue but couldn’t find him.

About 20 minutes later, someone believed to be the same man stole a red Ford Fusion at the Breslow Ice Center and left behind a Honda Civic that had been stolen from the area the 911 call had been made.

2 women report man exposing himself at apartment complex near 56th, Van Dorn

Later that morning, deputies started getting reports about a man in the rural Hallam area going into two homes and rummaging through vehicles. He ended up running off. A third person called 911 after seeing a man without pants on walking in a field near his home in the area.

Wagner said they arrested him a few blocks away on suspicion of burglary, possession of the stolen Ford Fusion and attempted theft of a Toyota RAV-4 near Hallam.

Today's county jail mugshots

Police identify man fatally stabbed on Sunday morning
Police say officers caught parolee with meth, stolen gun
Police logo 2017

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News