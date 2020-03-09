Sheriff: 29-year-old picked up after string of odd incidents Sunday

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 29-year-old transient man Sunday afternoon after a string of odd incidents that day that started with him calling 911 confused and saying he was being chased and had been shot at.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said Lincoln police got the call at about 8:30 a.m. and went to a townhouse near 27th Street and Fletcher Avenue but couldn’t find him.

About 20 minutes later, someone believed to be the same man stole a red Ford Fusion at the Breslow Ice Center and left behind a Honda Civic that had been stolen from the area the 911 call had been made.

Later that morning, deputies started getting reports about a man in the rural Hallam area going into two homes and rummaging through vehicles. He ended up running off. A third person called 911 after seeing a man without pants on walking in a field near his home in the area.

Wagner said they arrested him a few blocks away on suspicion of burglary, possession of the stolen Ford Fusion and attempted theft of a Toyota RAV-4 near Hallam.

