 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Sexual assault reported on UNL campus

  • Updated
  • 0

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police is investigating a report of an alleged on-campus sexual assault that occurred early Sunday morning.

Motorcyclist killed Friday after colliding with truck in north Lincoln
Motorcyclist dies in crash after avoiding Nebraska State Patrol traffic stops

A UNL release sent out to students stated the assault took place between midnight and 6 a.m., northwest of 12th and R streets.

One man in custody following UNO public safety alert

The suspect is described as a white man with dark hair between 19 and 22 years of age. As of early Sunday evening, he had not been identified. 

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call 402-472-2222 (2-2222 on campus).

Crime scene do not cross
TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE file photo
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Seoul Halloween stampede: at least 151 dead, 82 injured

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News