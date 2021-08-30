Sex offense reported at UNL's Sigma Chi house amid reckoning over Greek culture

"It's unfortunate that a possible sexual assault was reported on social media prior to being reported to the police," Fiddelke said in a statement. "The university police department is now fully investigating this incident."

Fiddelke added the "self-suspension" announced by Sigma Chi on Sunday is "not an official protocol" used by the university. UNL could take its own action following an investigation.

Four days before the alleged incident, Sigma Chi had posted a statement of solidarity as protests went on outside the Fiji house, vowing to "do our part to create a safe and comfortable environment for all in our community."

Demonstrators on Wednesday marching for the abolition of Fiji walked within steps of the Sigma Chi house as they moved in a loop from the Fiji house near 14th and R streets in a route that moved through the intersection nearest to the Sigma Chi house at 16th and Vine.