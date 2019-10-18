{{featured_button_text}}

A Lancaster County jury was sent home early after a 56-year-old Lincoln man pleaded guilty to a reduced charge two days into trial.

Opening statements in Edwin A. Johnson’s trial for first-degree sexual assault of a child started Wednesday on allegations that he sexually assaulted an 8-year-old boy in 2015.

After his accuser and two others already had testified, Johnson agreed Thursday to a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault of a child. He could get up to 50 years in prison at his sentencing next month.

In June 2018, the boy's mother reported to Lincoln police that her son told her Johnson molested him when he was 8, according to an affidavit for Johnson's arrest. The boy’s brother, who interrupted them in a bathroom, corroborated his story of what happened.

In a recorded call, Johnson admitted to being naked in a bathroom with the boy and "acting out" a sex act and teaching the boy how to kiss by putting his tongue in the boy’s mouth, police said in an affidavit to arrest him.

