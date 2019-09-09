A prison employee was arrested Friday night on an allegation that she had smuggled a cellphone in to an inmate.
Lancaster County prosecutors Monday charged Dana L. Johnson, 27 of Seward, with unlawful acts in the Department of Corrections.
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper said he was asked to go to the Lincoln Correctional Center at 6 p.m. Friday to arrest an employee there caught smuggling contraband in to the prison.
Trooper Michael Thorson alleged Johnson, a caseworker, had become involved with an inmate and provided him a cellphone she smuggled into the prison. He said she also was caught on video delivering a package of drugs to another inmate.
Johnson faces a single felony on the allegations.
