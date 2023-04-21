An 18-year-old Seward man was arrested Thursday night after he fled a traffic stop near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's downtown campus, police alleged.

Police tried to stop Zachary Brown for alleged traffic violations near 17th and R streets at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday when Brown sped away from officers, striking a curb and driving onto the sidewalk before stopping his car, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Brown and an 18-year-old passenger got out of the car and tried to run from police before they were taken into custody.

Police arrested Brown on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, DUI and minor in possession of alcohol. His BAC was 0.138, Vollmer said.

The 18-year-old passenger was cited for obstructing police and taken into custody on an unrelated arrest warrant.

Police took both teens to the Lancaster County jail.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers