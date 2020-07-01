Seward man's daughter tearfully tells judge about impact of fatal crash at Fremont woman's sentencing

Patricia Plautz had been exiting Interstate 80 and trying to turn onto U.S. 77 when Vachal hit her Honda CR-V, causing it to roll.

"I'm just so sorry for what the family has went through," Vachal said Wednesday after Chantel Plautz sat down.

Vachal's attorney, Bob Creager, argued for probation for the 74-year-old.

"Nothing that can be done in this courtroom can change what happened, and that's regrettable," he said.

Creager said putting Vachal in jail wouldn't solve anything; she lives with this every day.

In the end, the judge said cases such as this never get easy.

"There's nothing I can do that's going to ease your pain or bring back your loved one," Reuter said. "The only thing I can do is provide closure."

Reuter said as far as he could tell, Vachal hadn't even had a speeding ticket before this. It shows you how precious life is, he said.

"One moment of inattention can have absolutely tragic consequences," he said.