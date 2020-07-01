Seward man's daughter tearfully tells judge about impact of fatal crash at Fremont woman's sentencing

The daughter of a Seward man killed in a crash on Memorial Day weekend 2019 fought back tears as she read her mother's letter in a Lincoln courtroom Wednesday at the sentencing for the 74-year-old woman blamed for the wreck.
Patricia Plautz sat in the front row as her daughter, Chantel Plautz, read her words to Lancaster County Court Judge Rodney Reuter.
"On May 27, 2019, my life as I knew it changed dramatically," she said.
Patricia's husband of 33 years, Dennis, died of his injuries, and she hadn't been expected to live, she said.
She missed his funeral because she was in the intensive care unit fighting for her life. In all, she spent two weeks there and four months in the hospital. She lost her spleen, gall bladder and a significant portion of her large intestine. She had broken ribs and her pelvis was broken in three places. She had to learn to walk again.
In her letter, Patricia Plautz called it an unbelievably horrific and entirely preventable accident.
"When I should have been living out my days with the love of my life, I am now facing life alone," she said. "My life will never be the same."
Lois Vachal, the Fremont woman at the defense table, blotted at tears with a tissue.
In January, she pleaded no contest to motor vehicle homicide for killing 74-year-old Dennis Plautz unintentionally when she ran a red light and collided with Patricia Plautz's SUV last May in north Lincoln.
Patricia Plautz had been exiting Interstate 80 and trying to turn onto U.S. 77 when Vachal hit her Honda CR-V, causing it to roll.
"I'm just so sorry for what the family has went through," Vachal said Wednesday after Chantel Plautz sat down.
Vachal's attorney, Bob Creager, argued for probation for the 74-year-old.
"Nothing that can be done in this courtroom can change what happened, and that's regrettable," he said.
Creager said putting Vachal in jail wouldn't solve anything; she lives with this every day.
In the end, the judge said cases such as this never get easy.
"There's nothing I can do that's going to ease your pain or bring back your loved one," Reuter said. "The only thing I can do is provide closure."
Reuter said as far as he could tell, Vachal hadn't even had a speeding ticket before this. It shows you how precious life is, he said.
"One moment of inattention can have absolutely tragic consequences," he said.
And he sentenced Vachal to two years of probation and 160 hours of community service to be served during the week of Dennis Plautz's birthday and the anniversary of the crash for the next two years, as suggested by Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Erica Pruess.
