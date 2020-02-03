You are the owner of this article.
Seward County Sheriff's Office warns of man photographing children in Wal-Mart
The Seward County Sheriff's Office warned residents of a man taking photos of children at the Seward Wal-Mart. 

According to Sheriff Mike Vance, there have been at least four incidents reported at the Seward Wal-Mart, each of which consisted of a Hispanic man following adults with children throughout the store taking photos of children.

Vance said the man left the store during one incident after being noticed and waited outside.

Vance sent out a news release Monday. It did not indicate when the incidents had occurred. 

The man is reported to be driving a maroon van with a 16-county license plate.

Vance urged residents to be aware of their surroundings and said the sheriff's office will be working with the Seward Police Department on the issue.

Deputies in and out of uniform will be making rounds at the Seward Wal-Mart in the evenings. Residents are advised to make local law enforcement and Wal-Mart employees aware of any future incidents. 

