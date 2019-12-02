Seward County seeking wanted man who bolted from disabled vehicle

The Seward County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man with an outstanding warrant who ran from a stopped vehicle Sunday night and remains at large.
Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the driver in a disabled vehicle near U.S. 34 and McKelvie Road east of Seward identified himself as Matthew A. Williams to a Seward County deputy, according to the agency.
When the deputy returned to the cruiser to confirm Williams' identity, the sheriff's office said Williams fled from the vehicle into a wooded area. A search involving deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol K-9 unit was unsuccessful in locating him.
Williams, 41, is wanted for theft by unlawful taking, obstructing a peace officer and misdemeanor failure to appear when on bail. The sheriff's office said he poses no threat to the public.