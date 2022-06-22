 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seward County man killed while crossing train tracks near Friend, authorities say

A 38-year-old Seward County man died on Tuesday after his Ford F-150 was struck by a train while crossing tracks near Friend, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office.

Aaron Rathje was driving north on County Road 800 at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when he began to cross the railroad tracks near U.S. 6, the sheriff's office said in a news release. 

As Rathje entered the railroad crossing, his 2017 Ford was struck by an eastbound BNSF train, the sheriff's office said. Rathje was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office is investigating the crash. 

Man threatened petition signature gatherer with knife in Lincoln, police say
Lincoln Police issued 135 citations on O Street over Memorial Day weekend
Omaha police officer's termination upheld; he improperly used a pepper ball gun
