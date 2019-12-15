Seward County deputy asks court to reverse Nebraska Police Standards Advisory Council decision denying application

A Seward County sheriff's deputy on the job for nearly a year has asked a Lincoln judge to reverse a decision by a state council that oversees law enforcement training that could put an end to his employment early next month.
Capt. Blake Swicord, who oversees Seward County's interdiction task force, last month sued the Nebraska Police Standards Advisory Council over its Oct. 21 decision turning him down for a shortened training program because he came here after working in law enforcement in another state.
In the strongly worded written decision, which followed a hearing Sept. 17, the council decided not to wade into Swicord's firing at the Georgia State Patrol on Dec. 6, 2017.
"The matter is best left to the respective courts of Georgia to resolve," they said.
Swicord maintains that his termination for "misconduct, conduct reflecting discredit on the department or insubordination" involved a personality conflict and politics. And he's filed notice that he intends to pursue a wrongful termination lawsuit there.
But the Police Standards Advisory Council did take issue with two things they said Swicord had failed to disclose on his application: that he had been arrested for battery; and that the law enforcement license he holds is under investigation in Georgia.
At the hearing, Swicord testified that he checked the "no" box on the question that asked if he had been arrested, charged or convicted, on the advice of an Oklahoma attorney. Prosecutors didn't charge him for the incident involving an ex-girlfriend who later admitted to being the aggressor.
Brenda Urbanek, the director of the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, who set the wheels in motion for the hearing with her initial review and denial of Swicord's application, said the question is really pretty specific. It doesn't say only convicted or only charged.
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister, who chairs the council, said Urbanek is tasked with trying to protect the integrity of policing Nebraska and Swicord is trying to gain permanent employment with the sheriff's office.
"So for me personally, and I think I can speak for the members of the committee, we really want to get to the bottom of this," he said.
Then, he asked Swicord point-blank if he had been arrested for battery.
Swicord said yes.
He told the council his stance was that he "never should've been arrested in the first place, so why should that be detrimental to me?"
As for his failure to disclose that his professional license was under investigation in Georgia, Swicord said it was a misunderstanding. He said he never considered his police certification to be a license. And he had appealed a vote there to revoke it.
Swicord said he would be willing to do the full course, like new officers do, but he felt like it would be unfair to Sheriff Mike Vance and the taxpayers of Seward County since he's been in law enforcement for 25 years.
He said he would prefer to take the shortened class.
His attorney, Steven Delaney, summed it up this way:
"Why on earth would you want to get rid of his talent? He's not coming up here to make a ton of money, he's not coming up here for the glory of working for the Seward County Sheriff's Office. He's coming up here because he loves being in law enforcement," Delaney said.
He said they'd all seen bad apples, officers who shouldn't be in law enforcement.
"Captain Swicord isn't one of those guys," the attorney said.
Not long after, the council went into executive session. About an hour and a half later, the seven council members — who include police chiefs, county sheriffs and a Nebraska State Patrol lieutenant colonel — came back and voted unanimously to uphold Urbanek's decision to deny Swicord's admission into the reciprocity certification course.
In the order that followed a month later, the council said Swicord was "parsing words" when he testified.
"His deliberate omissions, falsifications and misrepresentations are certainly grounds for denial in this case," they wrote.
The council said they were mindful of Swicord's dedication to the law enforcement work he performed in Georgia.
"However, when the petitioner came to Nebraska looking for a fresh start, he failed to demonstrate the necessary good character qualities demanded of any Nebraska officer. His actions in the application process demonstrate to this body that the petitioner cannot be considered to be a person who can be characterized as being truthful, honest or trustworthy."
In a recent phone call, Swicord said the harsh wording "destroys me when I just totally, vehemently disagree with it."
The way it's worded, it's like he's a criminal who's not qualified to be in law enforcement, he said. Swicord said it felt malicious.
"I'm on their team. I'm a lifetime law enforcement officer. I've dedicated my whole life to this," he said.
Swicord said he can see why online articles that came up about him in Urbanek's Google search — about his battery arrest and Georgia State Patrol firing — gave the council pause.
"But now we're getting into box-checking," he said. "It's like they're using a technicality to end my law enforcement career permanently."
Swicord said he had just followed an attorney's advice. He was trying to rebuild his reputation "and it seemed like it followed me," he said.
Seward defense attorney, Greg Damman, said he came upon Swicord's firing in Georgia when he noticed a new deputy's name in a case involving a client pulled over on Interstate 80 in April. When he Googled Swicord's name, it auto-completed with the word "arrested."
"So that obviously got my attention," he said.
After learning from the Law Enforcement Training Center that his certification was denied on character grounds, he asked the Seward County Attorney how they intended to handle his cases.
Damman was told they're looking into their obligation to disclose the information to defense attorneys in what's called a Giglio letter.
He said if his client's case proceeds to a hearing or trial he expects to use it.
"If Mr. Swicord testifies in my client's case, in order to properly defend my client I would be obligated to question him about whether he had been found by both his former employer and the Nebraska Police Standards Advisory Council to have lied in important and material ways," Damman said.
Vance, the sheriff, said he knew when he hired Swicord that it would come up sooner or later. Swicord knew he would have to answer questions, that defense attorneys may try to use the Georgia allegations to discredit him on the stand.
He said he decided to hire Swicord anyway after looking into the Georgia allegations first himself.
"I just decided a man with this kind of experience that dedicated his life to law enforcement. ... I just figured because he hadn't done anything wrong, he deserved a chance," the sheriff said.
Vance said he told Swicord he would stand by him and find out how the appeal goes.
"Once the appeal is done, I will abide by the decision," he said.
