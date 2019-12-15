Seward County deputy asks court to reverse Nebraska Police Standards Advisory Council decision denying application

Brenda Urbanek, the director of the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, who set the wheels in motion for the hearing with her initial review and denial of Swicord's application, said the question is really pretty specific. It doesn't say only convicted or only charged.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister, who chairs the council, said Urbanek is tasked with trying to protect the integrity of policing Nebraska and Swicord is trying to gain permanent employment with the sheriff's office.

"So for me personally, and I think I can speak for the members of the committee, we really want to get to the bottom of this," he said.

Then, he asked Swicord point-blank if he had been arrested for battery.

Swicord said yes.

He told the council his stance was that he "never should've been arrested in the first place, so why should that be detrimental to me?"

As for his failure to disclose that his professional license was under investigation in Georgia, Swicord said it was a misunderstanding. He said he never considered his police certification to be a license. And he had appealed a vote there to revoke it.