Seward-based aviation company denies it's to blame for crash in Georgia that killed 3

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Attorneys allege it happened as a result of Whisler's work on the engine, which had been improperly installed or re-assembled.

In an answer filed this month, Kansas City attorney John Nettels said Whisler had provided routine maintenance and repairs on the airplane between January 2007 and June 2010 and overhauled the engine in December 2007.

He said June 2010 was the last time it performed any work on the Beechcraft Bonanza model A36 that crashed more than seven years later.

Nettels denied that anything Whisler Aviation did or didn't do was a direct or proximate cause.

"Plaintiffs’ claims are barred," the attorney said, "because the negligence of others, including the pilot and those responsible for dispatching and maintaining the airplane on the day of the accident, taken together is equal to or exceeds that of Whisler Aviation Inc."

Last month, United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher denied the motion to dismiss, saying it could go forward — for now.