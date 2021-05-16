Several shots fired at party in northeast Lincoln, police say

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after several shots were fired outside a business in northeast Lincoln that was hosting a party early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 2200 block of North Cotner Boulevard at about 3:30 a.m. on a report of a fight in the parking lot, according to LPD Capt. Max Hubka. A witness at the scene said there were about 30 to 40 people involved.

Hubka said at least two different guns were fired a total of eight times. There were no reports of injuries or property damage, and no arrests had been made as of Sunday, he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.