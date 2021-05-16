 Skip to main content
Several shots fired at party in northeast Lincoln, police say
Several shots fired at party in northeast Lincoln, police say

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after several shots were fired outside a business in northeast Lincoln that was hosting a party early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 2200 block of North Cotner Boulevard at about 3:30 a.m. on a report of a fight in the parking lot, according to LPD Capt. Max Hubka. A witness at the scene said there were about 30 to 40 people involved.

Hubka said at least two different guns were fired a total of eight times. There were no reports of injuries or property damage, and no arrests had been made as of Sunday, he said.

Police logo 2020
