Several guns stolen from Lincoln home, police say
Several guns stolen from Lincoln home, police say

Several firearms are missing from a home near 27th and Randolph streets after a suspected burglary.

The Lincoln Police Department believes the burglary occurred between noon on Thursday and 11 a.m. on Friday. The suspect or suspects stole a revolver, two rifles, three shotguns, shotgun shells and two rounds of ammunition for a rifle from a home on the 800 block of South 28th Street. The items are worth approximately $520, according to the LPD incident report.

The investigation is ongoing and the weapons had not been recovered as of Saturday night.

