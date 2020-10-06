 Skip to main content
Seven-hour standoff in Eagle ends without suspect in custody
Seven-hour standoff in Eagle ends without suspect in custody

A Monday night standoff in Eagle that drew dozens of officers from several departments, a police helicopter, armored SWAT vehicle and a bomb squad robot turned out to be one-sided, after state troopers didn’t find the man they were looking for.

The case started as a 911 call at 6:20 p.m. about an armed man making threats, said Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol. The man was believed to have driven to a house on U.S. 34, just east of Dollar General.

Troopers from Lincoln and Omaha -- as well as the patrol’s SWAT team and crisis negotiators -- and deputies from Lancaster and Cass counties gathered outside the home, closing the highway.

But when the patrol’s SWAT team searched the house at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, it couldn’t find the man. Officers did find a gun and phone, Thomas said.

