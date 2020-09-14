Service, processional planned for sheriff's deputy who died

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A funeral service is Tuesday for Troy Bailey, a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy, who died Friday after suffering a heart attack last week.

Bailey's funeral will be at 1 p.m. at Horizons Church, 3200 Grainger Parkway. Following the service, the public is invited to recognize Bailey on a processional leading from the church to Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St.

Burial is on Wednesday in Trenton.

Bailey, 53, worked 33 years in law enforcement, including the last 25 years in the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

He is survived by his fiancee, Danielle Zabawa, daughters Rachel and Taylor and son Trevor, "along with a host of brothers and sisters in brown and blue."

