Service, processional planned for sheriff's deputy who died
  • Updated
A funeral service is Tuesday for Troy Bailey, a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy, who died Friday after suffering a heart attack last week.

Bailey's funeral will be at 1 p.m. at Horizons Church, 3200 Grainger Parkway. Following the service, the public is invited to recognize Bailey on a processional leading from the church to Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St.

Deputy Troy Bailey

Burial is on Wednesday in Trenton.

Bailey, 53, worked 33 years in law enforcement, including the last 25 years in the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. 

He is survived by his fiancee, Danielle Zabawa, daughters Rachel and Taylor and son Trevor, "along with a host of brothers and sisters in brown and blue."

Longtime sheriff's deputy dies Friday following heart attack Tuesday night
Officers from across state, region turn out to show unity in memory of Herrera
