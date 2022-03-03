Senators hear of lengthy wait times for people in jail to get into Lincoln Regional Center

A trail of supporters — from medical professionals and mental health service providers to groups representing defense attorneys and prosecutors — spoke Thursday in favor of LB1223, a bill that would make the state pay when people wait in a jail cell more than 30 days to get treatment after being found not competent for trial.

"I think this is one of the most important human dignity questions the committee is going to address this year," said Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, who is chair of the Legislature's Judiciary Committee.

Only one person opposed the bill: the chief operating officer at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the agency that would have to reimburse counties.

And it could add up for the department, given that the average wait time statewide is 128 days — more than four months — according to the bill's fiscal note.

In some places, such as Lincoln, people wait an average of 145 days before getting a bed in a treatment facility.

Lathrop said the problem was about more than money.

"I know the counties see that as unfair," he said. "But to me, it is a violation of human dignity to make these people who are incompetent sit in county jails because we won't provide the capacity down at the Regional Center or at some other suitable place to have their competency restored."

Deb Schorr, chair of the Lancaster County Board, said the current wait time has "skyrocketed." One inmate at the county jail in Lincoln has been waiting 365 days.

She said Lancaster County Corrections' staff provide the most compassionate care possible, but "our jail is simply not designed or equipped to provide the mental health treatment needed to restore individuals to competency."

Schorr said $100 a day might be helpful, but additional beds are what's most important to Lancaster County. She said officials owe it to the detainees and their families to do something about the problem.

In addition to forcing DHHS to reimburse jails for housing people waiting for treatment, Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln said the bill he introduced also would require the state hospitals for the mentally ill to have a minimum number of beds for different reasons of commitment, totaling 200 beds.

"In recent months it's become clear that the number of beds available at the Lincoln Regional Center is dramatically low for those seeking to place individuals at the center," he said.

Hansen said he's heard varying reasons about why. But he's concerned the low numbers are placing undue burdens on county jails and local hospitals.

His bill also would require DHHS to prepare a report and testify at the Legislature annually.

"I think this issue is too important to not set up some kind of reporting structure where members of the Judiciary Committee can receive updates on what's going on at the Lincoln Regional Center and within the division of Behavioral Health," the senator said. "Our county jails have become mental health facilities, which they are not designed for."

Shannon Engler, senior director of behavioral health at Bryan Health, spoke in support of the bill on behalf of the Nebraska Association of Behavioral Health Organizations, Nebraska Hospital Association and Bryan Health.

"At the end of the day, we don't have enough public capacity or private capacity," he said.

Engler said Treatment Advocacy Center, a national advocacy group, has identified the need for approximately 950 public-access beds in Nebraska. In 2021, HHS said the state had 607.

Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth asked how to fix it.

"Do we open another regional center?" he asked.

Larry Kahl, the chief operating officer for HHS, said in January 2021, the Lincoln Regional Center began construction work on three of its housing buildings to reduce the possibility of patients harming themselves. That means it currently has 164 patients, despite having 180 beds.

He said COVID-19 supply chain issues have caused significant delays on the project. As a result, the center has buildings or wings out of commission for months at a time. Work is set to be done in the fall.

Kahl said the even bigger issue is staffing shortages, especially nurses. Last year, HHS spent $4.5 million at the Lincoln Regional Center alone on temporary staffing.

He said statewide there are 76 people on a court-ordered list waiting to get a bed and one committed by a mental health board waiting.

"DHHS is working to reduce length of stay and length of time on the admission list," Kahl said. "In addition to this, we are actively working with our regional partners to address critical care gaps in service."

But DHHS believes the proposed bed allocation plan would cause delays in treatment.

Lathrop said he doesn't think having DHHS pay counties $100 a day was enough incentive and wouldn't solve the problem.

"If it's not this bill, what is the solution for us to have the capacity to meet the needs of the people who are incompetent, the people to be committed and the sex offenders who are part of your charge?" he asked.

Kahl said the solution is being able to have robust continuum care, including an adequate number of acute-care beds at the Lincoln Regional Center, but also services throughout the continuum.

He said officials are currently working to find gaps that mean people can't be discharged sooner. But he thinks DHHS should be the ones to help identify capacity, at least for the state-based care.

Brandt said it isn't just Lancaster and Douglas counties that face this problem.

"It's the whole state that faces this problem and we need to work together to solve it," he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.