You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Semi tipped on its side, spilling crushed cars it was hauling in northwest Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick

Semi tipped on its side, spilling crushed cars it was hauling in northwest Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}
Wreck

A semi tipped over, spilling a load of junck vehicles on Northwest 48th Street on Friday.

 NSP Trooper Cook

A semi caused a traffic snarl at the Northwest 48th Street exit off Interstate 80 at about noon Friday when it tipped on its side, dumping out the crushed cars it was hauling.

At about noon, the Nebraska State Patrol was called to the scene on a report that the semi was on its side on Northwest 48th, blocking lanes of traffic. 

No one was injured, according to scanner traffic. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News