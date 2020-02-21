Semi tipped on its side, spilling crushed cars it was hauling in northwest Lincoln

A semi caused a traffic snarl at the Northwest 48th Street exit off Interstate 80 at about noon Friday when it tipped on its side, dumping out the crushed cars it was hauling.

At about noon, the Nebraska State Patrol was called to the scene on a report that the semi was on its side on Northwest 48th, blocking lanes of traffic.

No one was injured, according to scanner traffic.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

