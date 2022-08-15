Semi driver killed in Seward County crash, sheriff's office says

One person is dead and two people were treated for minor injuries after a semi truck crashed into another on Interstate 80 early Sunday morning in Seward County, according to the county sheriff's office.

Authorities responded to the crash near the intersection with Nebraska 15 around 3:15 a.m. Sunday after a semi that had been headed west on I-80 crashed into a truck that was pulled off to the shoulder, according to a news release.

The crash, which occurred 4 miles south of Seward, caused the westbound truck to catch fire, according to the news release. The westbound truck's driver, who remains unidentified, died at the scene.

Two occupants who had been in the stationary semi were treated for minor injuries at Memorial Hospital in Seward, the sheriff's office said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.