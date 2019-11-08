A 15-year-old Sioux City boy is the second teenager charged in connection to the shooting of a 19-year-old man in the back in Lincoln on Jan. 30.
Police arrested the Iowa teen Thursday afternoon on a robbery charge.
Lincoln police went to Bryan East Campus at about 5:15 a.m. on Jan. 30 about a man with a gunshot wound. Officer Matt Voss said the victim needed surgery because the projectile was believed to have ricocheted off a rib and come to rest in his stomach.
The injured man had been working at a fast food drive-through a couple of hours earlier and made a deal with some customers to buy marijuana from them when he got off work.
He told investigators he met them at about 4:20 a.m. at a North 27th Street gas station parking lot. But when he gave them $20 for marijuana and they didn't give him pot, two people in the car pulled out guns, Voss said in court records.
Then he was pushed out of the vehicle and shot once in the back. The victim drove himself home, then was taken to the hospital by a friend.
In March, police arrested the alleged driver, a 16-year-old Lincoln boy, who was taken to the Youth Services Center and has a juvenile court case pending.
Friday, a Lincoln judge set the Iowa teen's bond at $150,000.