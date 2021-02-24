 Skip to main content
Second suspect dies after weekend shootout north of Lincoln


The second suspect in a shootout with law enforcement Saturday north of Lincoln has died of his injuries.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said 26-year-old Christian Alexander of Evansville, Wyoming, died at a Lincoln hospital Tuesday at around 3:30 p.m.

He previously had identified the woman killed in the shooting at 9:30 a.m. under the Interstate 80 overpass at the 56th Street exit as 30-year-old Hailey Stainbrook of Casper, Wyoming. Wagner said they were a couple, according to family. 

Christian Alexander

Christian Alexander 

"In consultation with the Lancaster County Attorney, our preliminary investigation has determined the officers were legally justified in using deadly force against both suspects," he said at a press conference Wednesday. 

Wagner said investigators reviewed video evidence from the in-car cameras and body-worn cameras and the businesses where the two suspects had gone. 

He said Alexander was shot first after pointing a gun at a Nebraska State Patrol trooper chasing him, then at two troopers and a Lincoln Police officer, identified by acting Police Chief Brian Jackson as Jesse Hilger, after the stolen SUV came to a rest.

Jesse Hilger

Jesse Hilger

After that, they negotiated for about 7 minutes with Stainbrook to drop the weapon she had so officers could provide aid to Alexander. When she refused and pointed her weapon at officers, she was shot by one of the State Patrol troopers. 

Stainbrook and Alexander both were taken to a Lincoln hospital, where they died.

Hailey Stainbrook

Hailey Stainbrook

Wagner said they're still doing round counts from the firearms of the officers involved and matching that up with bullets and shell casings they found to determine how many total shots were fired.

He said they're also doing ballistic and forensic testing to determine which of the suspects fired a .38-caliber revolver recovered from the SUV. The gun was found loaded with a spent round in it, along with a .177-caliber pellet pistol, a Sig Sauer lookalike.

The revolver had been left in a Chevy Trailblazer the two allegedly stole Thursday morning after it was left warming up in a hotel parking lot in Cheyenne, Wyoming. 

The incident Saturday in Lincoln started with a report of an armed robbery at a northwest Lincoln hotel parking lot at 8:39 a.m. Wagner said the victim had met Stainbrook on an app the night before and went to their hotel. That morning, the victim told police they showed a gun and stole his wallet.

At 9:16 a.m., the man learned that his credit card was being used at a north Lincoln business, then at 9:30 a.m. at a nearby gas station, where a state trooper saw and tried to stop them and the chase began.

It ended when a trooper and the Trailblazer collided underneath the I-80 overpass on 56th Street.

Wagner said video footage showed people driving around the suspect's SUV along 56th Street.

"We are very fortunate that no innocent bystanders were injured or hit," he said. "It's a busy intersection. It's a busy highway."

He said the incident was a culmination of several days of criminal activity from Stainbrook and Alexander.

"There was a very real threat to public safety with their continued driving and robbing people," Wagner said.

State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said Wednesday that the injured trooper continues to recover and may require additional treatment.

Shooting 2.20

Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene of a shootout near the 56th Street and Interstate 80 interchange Saturday morning. Officials say a female suspect died after an exchange of gunfire.

All of the officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave, per the departments' policies. In a press release, Bolduc declined to name the two troopers involved, citing a "long-standing policy of not releasing the identifies of officers during internal investigations."

Jackson said the Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln Police Department are continuing their respective investigations into this incident.

"Any loss of life is tragic," he said. 

He said their thoughts are with the families of Stainbrook and Alexander as they grieve the loss of their loved ones.

A grand jury will be convened to review their deaths. 

