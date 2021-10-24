Second of two men goes to federal prison for 33 pounds of meth found in Lincoln

A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison in connection to 33 pounds of methamphetamine found in a search of a Lincoln house on the west end of town a year ago.

"You made a huge mistake when you chose drug dealing as an occupation. And it's going to cost you 11 years of your life," U.S. District Judge John Gerrard told Jose Marino-Meza on Friday.

Gerrard called it strong medicine, but said it is the law and the cost of doing this business.

"That's a boatload of dope," he said.

A year ago, federal drug investigators said they and Lincoln's drug task force found the methamphetamine in a drug stash house in Lincoln and arrested Marino-Meza and 39-year-old Lucio Cruz-Guerrero.

Both later pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a methamphetamine mix and conspiracy to distribute it.

Gerrard in July sentenced Cruz-Guerrero to 14 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, DEA agents and members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on Oct. 4, 2020, searched five locations, including a home in Lincoln and Omaha and three storage units in Lincoln near the West O Street exit off U.S. 77.