 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Second man sentenced in connection to sex assault of Omaha woman

  • 0

A second Lincoln man has received jail time in connection to the sexual assault of an Omaha woman here in 2020.

Magera Santino, 24, was sentenced to 30 days in jail starting Oct. 25 for false reporting in the case.

Last month, the same judge who sentenced Santino — Lancaster County District Court Judge Kevin McManaman — gave 27-year-old Innocent Magaya 22 to 26 years in prison for attempted first-degree sexual assault and assault by strangulation.

Innocent Magaya

Innocent Magaya

Both men pleaded no contest.

In 2020, a 28-year-old woman went to an Omaha hospital saying she had been raped by a man she didn't know in an apartment in Lincoln after a night out with friends.

She contacted family members, saying she needed help and sent them her location from her phone.

People are also reading…

Lincoln police developed Magaya as a suspect and collected his DNA, which matched evidence collected from his accuser at a hospital. Prosecutors said Santino gave false information during the investigation.

Grand Island man gets prison time for sexually assaulting Lincoln college student
Lincoln man pleads guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting friend while firing at another
Jury convicts Lincoln man of manslaughter for crash that killed speeding motorcyclist
Judge sentences Lincoln man to prison for threatening election official
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry shares massive realization after going to therapy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News