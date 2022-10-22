Second man sentenced in connection to sex assault of Omaha woman

A second Lincoln man has received jail time in connection to the sexual assault of an Omaha woman here in 2020.

Magera Santino, 24, was sentenced to 30 days in jail starting Oct. 25 for false reporting in the case.

Last month, the same judge who sentenced Santino — Lancaster County District Court Judge Kevin McManaman — gave 27-year-old Innocent Magaya 22 to 26 years in prison for attempted first-degree sexual assault and assault by strangulation.

Both men pleaded no contest.

In 2020, a 28-year-old woman went to an Omaha hospital saying she had been raped by a man she didn't know in an apartment in Lincoln after a night out with friends.

She contacted family members, saying she needed help and sent them her location from her phone.

Lincoln police developed Magaya as a suspect and collected his DNA, which matched evidence collected from his accuser at a hospital. Prosecutors said Santino gave false information during the investigation.