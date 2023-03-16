Prosecutors have charged a second Lincoln woman with two felonies for her alleged role in the financial abuse of a 95-year-old male relative, who was bilked of nearly $20,000 over the course of a year starting in 2020.
Ann Johnson, 54, was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking and abuse of a vulnerable adult, both felonies, for her alleged role in the crime.
In the affidavit for Johnson's arrest, Lincoln Police Investigator Cindy Koenig-Warnke said there were 20 checks made payable to Johnson on the man's checking account from October 2020 through August 2021.
The checks made out to Johnson totaled $3,220.
Johnson also used the man's credit card more than 20 times at Phillips 66 and Arby's for purchases totaling $1,457, Koenig-Warnke said.
And Johnson and her daughter combined to use the man's credit card nearly 100 times at Walmart, Sam's Club and Starbucks for charges amounting to more than $6,600, Koenig-Warnke said.
Police arrested Johnson over the weekend and took her to Lancaster County jail. She paid $150 to be released on bond Tuesday.