Prosecutors have charged a second Lincoln woman with two felonies for her alleged role in the financial abuse of a 95-year-old male relative, who was bilked of nearly $20,000 over the course of a year starting in 2020.

Ann Johnson, 54, was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking and abuse of a vulnerable adult, both felonies, for her alleged role in the crime.

Her daughter, 28-year-old Elizabeth Scalf, was arrested on similar charges last week — more than a year after Adult Protective Services reported concerning transactions on the then-94-year-old's bank account and an increase of activity on his credit cards in December 2021, months after the man had been diagnosed with dementia earlier that year.

In the affidavit for Johnson's arrest, Lincoln Police Investigator Cindy Koenig-Warnke said there were 20 checks made payable to Johnson on the man's checking account from October 2020 through August 2021.

The checks made out to Johnson totaled $3,220.

Johnson also used the man's credit card more than 20 times at Phillips 66 and Arby's for purchases totaling $1,457, Koenig-Warnke said.

And Johnson and her daughter combined to use the man's credit card nearly 100 times at Walmart, Sam's Club and Starbucks for charges amounting to more than $6,600, Koenig-Warnke said.

Police arrested Johnson over the weekend and took her to Lancaster County jail. She paid $150 to be released on bond Tuesday.

