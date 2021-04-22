Second Lincoln police officer sues city, alleging hostile work environment for women

A longtime police officer has sued the city, alleging the Lincoln Police Department is a hostile workplace for women.

Melissa Ripley is the second woman in four months to file a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and discrimination at the department. Sarah Williams, the first, left LPD for a job with the Omaha Police Department.

Ripley's lawsuit, filed in Lancaster County District Court, was the first to level allegations against Acting Police Chief Brian Jackson, who has been leading LPD since Chief Jeff Bliemeister left Jan. 8 for a job in the private sector.

Jackson had worked as Ripley's supervisor when she was assigned to a rotating position on the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force.

"Officer Ripley has dedicated her 21-year career as a police officer to serving the citizens of Lincoln," her attorney, Kelly Brandon, told the Journal Star on Wednesday. "Despite her faithful service, she, like other women within LPD, have experienced pervasive discrimination. LPD and city leaders are well aware of their concerns but refuse to address them."

She said because of their inaction and the hostile work environment, female officers are leaving the department to the detriment of the community.