Second Lincoln man charged in U-Stop assault that left man in need of surgery

A second Lincoln man has been charged for his alleged role in a violent assault at a central Lincoln gas station that left a 21-year-old Omaha man in need of eye surgery, police said in court records.

Anthony Andersen, 27, followed the man into the U-Stop near 21st and K streets shortly after midnight June 22 and confronted him near the convenience store's coolers, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

Anthony Andersen

Andersen 

Surveillance footage showed Andersen and 22-year-old Keanu Murrell surround the man and repeatedly punch him, with Andersen striking the man at least nine times, according the affidavit.

Andersen and Murrell fled the store after an employee intervened. As they left the area, they confronted the victim's cousin and assaulted him near the gas pumps, reaching into his car and taking a shotgun, according to the affidavit.

No one involved was there when officers arrived. But the 21-year-old later sought care at a local hospital, where he needed surgery to implant a metal plate near his left eye.

Murrell was charged earlier this month with two felonies for his alleged role in the crime. Andersen was arrested over the weekend and charged Monday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

