Second Iowa man gets 20 years in prison for gun, drugs found in traffic stop near Lincoln

The case started out as a traffic stop for speeding June 5, 2020, near the U.S. 77 exit on the edge of Lincoln. The deputy stopped the Nissan going 10 mph over the speed limit.

According to the affidavit for Pope's arrest, Samuels consented to a search, which turned up a loaded Kahr CM9 handgun under the floor mat where Pope had been sitting and just less than 2 pounds of raw marijuana in dispensary-style containers in a garbage bag in the cargo area.

Post in November sentenced Pope to 35 to 48 years on the gun charge and one to two years more on the marijuana charge. Thursday, the district court judge sentenced Samuels to 10 to 15 years on the gun charge and 10 to 11 years for possessing marijuana, both enhanced by the habitual criminal designation.

Michael Kosmicki, Samuels' attorney, described the prosecution's use of the enhancement in this case as one that goes against the intent of the law.