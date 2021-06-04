Second inmate this week walks away from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

Another Community Corrections Center-Lincoln inmate has gone missing from the low-security facility, marking the second time this week an inmate has walked away.

Staffers noticed that the electronic device monitoring Ronald Sowards showed no movement for several hours on Thursday while he was in the community, prompting a search for the inmate, according to a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services news release.

Sowards' status came one day after another inmate — Patrick Carey — turned himself in after allegedly walking off his worksite on Monday.

The search for Sowards, 38, came up empty, though staffers say he contacted the facility and indicated he was on his way back, according to the release. He did not show up at the corrections center. Inmates at the facility are allowed to participate in off-grounds work opportunities.

Sowards, who began his burglary-related sentence in August 2018, is a 5-foot 9-inch white man with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the release. He weighs 215 pounds.