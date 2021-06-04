 Skip to main content
Second inmate this week walks away from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
Second inmate this week walks away from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

Another Community Corrections Center-Lincoln inmate has gone missing from the low-security facility, marking the second time this week an inmate has walked away.

Ronald Sowards

Sowards

Staffers noticed that the electronic device monitoring Ronald Sowards showed no movement for several hours on Thursday while he was in the community, prompting a search for the inmate, according to a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services news release. 

Sowards' status came one day after another inmate  Patrick Carey  turned himself in after allegedly walking off his worksite on Monday. 

The search for Sowards, 38, came up empty, though staffers say he contacted the facility and indicated he was on his way back, according to the release. He did not show up at the corrections center. Inmates at the facility are allowed to participate in off-grounds work opportunities.

Sowards, who began his burglary-related sentence in August 2018, is a 5-foot 9-inch white man with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the release. He weighs 215 pounds. 

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Nebraska prison director says they'll draft policy when a woman receives death sentence
Omaha police officer who detained youths in his Gretna neighborhood is facing charges
Inmate from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln returns after walking off

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley. 

