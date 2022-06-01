 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second Department of Correctional Services employee targeted in Lincoln theft, police say

Lincoln Police are investigating after a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services employee had their department-issued ID badge, keycard and duty belt stolen from their vehicle over the weekend, according to authorities.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer said the 45-year-old employee reported the apparent break-in around 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Pinebrook Apartments near Fletcher Avenue and 33rd Street.

The employee reported their handcuffs, pepper spray and corporal badge were stolen along with the other items from their uniform.

Police did not observe signs of forced entry to the vehicle, Vollmer said. It's unclear if the car was unlocked.

An employee at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution reported uniforms, an ID badge and duty belt stolen from a truck while parked in Lincoln on Friday night.

Vollmer said it's unclear if the two thefts are related, but noted the incidents occurred under "very different circumstances," pointing to the difference in location and time of day.

"Other than the items taken, there's nothing that obviously links them," he said. "But, follow-up is continuing."

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

