Lincoln police say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a vandalism spree earlier this month in northeast Lincoln, marking the second arrest in the case.
On June 5, a string of vandalisms to vehicles and homes starting shortly after 3 a.m. caused more than $25,000 in damage. Witnesses said two or three people in a dark-colored hatchback vehicle were swinging a baseball bat, and possibly a golf club, at windows.
On June 12, 18-year-old Cody Slama was arrested at his Lincoln home on suspicion of criminal mischief of $5,000 or more. Then on June 19, a 17-year-old, who isn't being identified because he is a juvenile, was referred to the county attorney for prosecution for the vandalisms, police said.
Additional arrests are still expected in the case, Officer Angela Sands said.