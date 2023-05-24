The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will run a safety checkpoint Wednesday afternoon and evening as part of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

Between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., the department will operate a high visibility safety checkpoint along U.S. 6 just west of 98th Street. Vehicles will be selected “in a systematic fashion,” according to the agency, and deputies will check for paperwork and safety restraints for all occupants in the vehicle.

The checkpoint is part of the nationwide campaign to promote awareness and increase the use of restraint systems. Following the safety checkpoint, deputies will continue the effort on an individual basis until 1 a.m.

