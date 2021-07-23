 Skip to main content
Search warrant turns up weapons, drugs; Lincoln man arrested
  • Updated
Investigators with a search warrant turned up a 9mm handgun, over 150 rounds of ammunition, a scale with methamphetamine residue and drug paraphernalia at a Lincoln home on Thursday, Lincoln Police said.

Lamont Twyman

Lamont Twyman

Lamont Twyman, 43, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance. 

The search at the home on the 3000 block of S Street was conducted as part of an investigation by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force.

