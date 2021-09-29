 Skip to main content
Search warrant turns up handgun stolen in November 2020, Lincoln police say
Lincoln police serving a search warrant on Friday found a stolen handgun and around 43 various pills at a 30-year-old man's apartment near 24th and Dodge streets, according to police. 

Andre Johnson

Johnson 

Serving the warrant, police found a Glock pistol, reported stolen in November 2020, along with 4.5 alprazolam pills, 18 hydromorphone pills, 20 clorazepate pills and 1 methadone pill, according to an arrest affidavit written by LPD Investigator Joe Villamonte. 

Investigators also found around $2,400 cash in the apartment, Villamonte wrote. 

Andre Johnson, previously a convicted felon, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession with intent to deliver a hazardous drug, possession of a firearm with a felony drug violation and possession of money while violating a drug law. 

Johnson was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

