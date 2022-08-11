Search warrant turns up a pound of meth at central Lincoln apartment, police say

Investigators serving a no-knock search warrant at a central Lincoln apartment found nearly a pound of suspected methamphetamine and arrested two people Wednesday night, police said in court records.

Along with 379.8 grams of suspected meth, Lincoln Police found 35.9 grams of cocaine, 21 ecstasy A tablets, 335.5 grams of marijuana and 117. grams of THC wax at the apartment near 28th and P streets, where they served the warrant around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Investigator Cody Elgan said in an arrest affidavit.

Investigators also found $651 in cash, Elgan said.

Police arrested 35-year-old Stacey Vanarsdale and 44-year-old Alphonso Johnson Jr. on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of money while violating a drug law.

They were taken to the Lancaster County jail.